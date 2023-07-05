Pioneer Wealth Management Group Acquires 1,938 Shares of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUEM)

Pioneer Wealth Management Group increased its holdings in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUEM – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,049 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares during the quarter. Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF makes up 0.6% of Pioneer Wealth Management Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Pioneer Wealth Management Group’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 63,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 6,115 shares during the last quarter. McNamara Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 88.6% during the fourth quarter. McNamara Financial Services Inc. now owns 26,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 12,360 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. RVW Wealth LLC boosted its position in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.5% during the first quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 9,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Pacific Financial bought a new stake in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,030,000.

Get Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

NUEM traded up $0.42 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.73. 16,496 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.66 million, a PE ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.99 and its 200 day moving average is $26.82. Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $24.87 and a 12 month high of $31.87.

About Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF

The Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NUEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG Emerging Markets index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap emerging-market stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The index is optimized for market-like risk and return characteristics.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.