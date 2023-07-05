Pioneer Wealth Management Group Purchases 8,082 Shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Pioneer Wealth Management Group lifted its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 138,853 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,082 shares during the period. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF comprises 2.8% of Pioneer Wealth Management Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Pioneer Wealth Management Group owned about 0.15% of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF worth $3,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 57.3% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 28,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 10,315 shares in the last quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $784,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 662,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,541,000 after buying an additional 87,327 shares in the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 211.5% in the fourth quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 37,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 25,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $282,000.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.60. 88,053 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 539,726. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.02. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 12 month low of $19.43 and a 12 month high of $24.36.

