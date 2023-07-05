Pioneer Wealth Management Group Sells 2,530 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Pioneer Wealth Management Group reduced its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 186,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,530 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for about 5.8% of Pioneer Wealth Management Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Pioneer Wealth Management Group’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $6,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 72,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after acquiring an additional 3,643 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Sterling Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 10.9% in the first quarter. Crescent Sterling Ltd. now owns 24,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 984.1% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 250,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,706,000 after acquiring an additional 227,107 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 540,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,801,000 after acquiring an additional 10,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 274.4% in the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 8,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHF traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.36. The company had a trading volume of 706,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,886,917. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $27.40 and a 1-year high of $36.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.70. The stock has a market cap of $31.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

