Pioneer Wealth Management Group Sells 2,971 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Pioneer Wealth Management Group trimmed its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,971 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Pioneer Wealth Management Group’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Pioneer Wealth Management Group’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $1,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFAC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 108,449.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 146,718,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,562,317,000 after purchasing an additional 146,583,001 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,162,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,111,000 after purchasing an additional 6,169,030 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 90.3% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,309,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,304,000 after purchasing an additional 4,893,013 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,005,000. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,120,000.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

DFAC stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 238,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,596,485. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.96. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12 month low of $21.99 and a 12 month high of $27.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.48.

About Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

