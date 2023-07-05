Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL) Short Interest Update

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,850,000 shares, a growth of 28.7% from the May 31st total of 8,430,000 shares. Approximately 6.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,280,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.8 days.
Planet Labs PBC Trading Up 0.6 %
Planet Labs PBC stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,176,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,735,268. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $894.34 million, a PE ratio of -5.68 and a beta of 0.43. Planet Labs PBC has a 12 month low of $3.00 and a 12 month high of $7.51.
Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $52.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.98 million. Planet Labs PBC had a negative return on equity of 25.95% and a negative net margin of 74.60%. Sell-side analysts expect that Planet Labs PBC will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Planet Labs PBC
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Planet Labs PBC by 21.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 2,583 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Planet Labs PBC by 24.4% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 2,645 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Planet Labs PBC by 14.2% during the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 2,830 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Planet Labs PBC by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 2,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Planet Labs PBC by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 64,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 2,994 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.15% of the company’s stock.
Planet Labs PBC Company Profile
Planet Labs PBC designs, constructs, and launches constellations of satellites with the intent of providing high cadence geospatial data delivered to customers through an online platform worldwide. The company offers planet monitoring, basemap, tasking, apps, variables, hyperspectral, analytic feeds, and platform, as well as planet professional services including launch program, architectural workshop, planet training, integration and data services, and quick start services; and technical support services, which includes planet help center, developer resource center, and planet community and university.
