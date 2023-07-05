PlatonCoin Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $83.83 Million (PLTC)

PlatonCoin (PLTC) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 5th. PlatonCoin has a market capitalization of $83.83 million and $0.16 worth of PlatonCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PlatonCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.93 or 0.00004603 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, PlatonCoin has traded down 6.1% against the dollar.

PlatonCoin Profile

PlatonCoin was first traded on January 30th, 2020. PlatonCoin’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 90,139,350 coins. The official website for PlatonCoin is platonfinance.com. PlatonCoin’s official Twitter account is @platonfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling PlatonCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Platon Finance is a blockchain digital ecosystem designed to represent a bridge for all the people and business owners so everybody could learn, understand, use and benefit from blockchain, a revolution of technology.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlatonCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlatonCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PlatonCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

