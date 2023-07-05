PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS) Trading Down 5.3%

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS – Free Report)’s share price fell 5.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.63 and last traded at $4.65. 134,661 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 341,909 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.91.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on MYPS. Craig Hallum upgraded PLAYSTUDIOS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $4.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on PLAYSTUDIOS in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.21.

PLAYSTUDIOS Trading Down 5.3 %

The firm has a market cap of $614.17 million, a P/E ratio of 233.12 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.19.

Insiders Place Their Bets

PLAYSTUDIOS ( NASDAQ:MYPS ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The business had revenue of $80.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $74.67 million. PLAYSTUDIOS had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 0.58%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Joel Agena sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.49, for a total transaction of $179,600.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 117,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $526,133.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Scott Edward Peterson sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.53, for a total value of $113,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $226,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Joel Agena sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.49, for a total value of $179,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 117,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $526,133.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PLAYSTUDIOS

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in PLAYSTUDIOS during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PLAYSTUDIOS in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in PLAYSTUDIOS in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in PLAYSTUDIOS during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS during the third quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 22.43% of the company’s stock.

PLAYSTUDIOS Company Profile

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc develops and publishes free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms in the United States, North America, and internationally. The company is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

See Also

