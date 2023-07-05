Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Stock Price Up 3.8%

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Free Report)’s share price rose 3.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.70 and last traded at $10.69. Approximately 4,355,660 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 20,914,523 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PLUG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley lowered their target price on Plug Power from $26.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Plug Power from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Plug Power from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Plug Power from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Plug Power from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.57.

Get Plug Power alerts:

Plug Power Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.15 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.75.

Institutional Trading of Plug Power

Plug Power ( NASDAQ:PLUG Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $210.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.67 million. Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 18.72% and a negative net margin of 100.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.27) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,819 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Plug Power by 0.9% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 79,424 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,316,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp boosted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 2,316 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,316 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Plug Power by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 39,758 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. 49.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Plug Power

(Free Report)

Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including liquid green hydrogen production, storage and handling, transportation, and dispensing infrastructure.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.