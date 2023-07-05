Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Stock Price Up 3.8%

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Free Report)’s share price rose 3.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.70 and last traded at $10.69. Approximately 4,355,660 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 20,914,523 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.30.
PLUG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley lowered their target price on Plug Power from $26.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Plug Power from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Plug Power from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Plug Power from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Plug Power from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.57.
The firm has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.15 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.75.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,819 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Plug Power by 0.9% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 79,424 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,316,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp boosted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 2,316 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,316 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Plug Power by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 39,758 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. 49.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including liquid green hydrogen production, storage and handling, transportation, and dispensing infrastructure.
