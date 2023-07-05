Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Receives $114.27 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $114.27.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PII shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Polaris from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Polaris in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Polaris in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Polaris from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Polaris in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of Polaris stock opened at $122.23 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.06. Polaris has a one year low of $91.86 and a one year high of $123.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 1.61.

Polaris ( NYSE:PII Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.32. Polaris had a return on equity of 60.97% and a net margin of 5.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Polaris will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.29%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PII. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel lifted its position in shares of Polaris by 8.7% during the first quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its position in shares of Polaris by 94.0% during the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 14,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after buying an additional 6,874 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Polaris by 36.1% in the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 83,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,252,000 after buying an additional 22,173 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Polaris in the first quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Polaris by 14.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 162,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,938,000 after acquiring an additional 20,176 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats; and aftermarket parts and apparel.

