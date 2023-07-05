Polymath (POLY) Price Tops $0.13 on Major Exchanges

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 4th. One Polymath token can now be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000414 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Polymath has traded 4.1% higher against the dollar. Polymath has a market cap of $118.17 million and $40,010.22 worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $105.61 or 0.00342354 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00012725 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000397 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Polymath

Polymath (POLY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 924,998,413 tokens. The official message board for Polymath is blog.polymath.network. The Reddit community for Polymath is https://reddit.com/r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Polymath is www.polymath.network. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polymathnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Polymath

According to CryptoCompare, “Polymath (POLY) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Polymath has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 924,998,413 in circulation. The last known price of Polymath is 0.13019949 USD and is up 2.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 83 active market(s) with $112,692.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.polymath.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using U.S. dollars.

