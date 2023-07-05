Portage Biotech (NASDAQ:PRTG) Trading Down 1.9%

Portage Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTG – Free Report)’s stock price was down 1.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.36 and last traded at $3.43. Approximately 3,227 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 27,551 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.50.

Portage Biotech Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $62.34 million, a PE ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.88.

Institutional Trading of Portage Biotech

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRTG. MAI Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Portage Biotech during the fourth quarter worth approximately $304,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Portage Biotech during the second quarter worth approximately $137,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Portage Biotech during the third quarter worth approximately $107,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Portage Biotech during the second quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Portage Biotech during the second quarter worth approximately $79,000. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Portage Biotech

Portage Biotech Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company's product includes IMM60, an iNKT cell activator; IMM65, a PLGA-nanoparticle combined with a NY-ESO-1 peptide vaccine; TT-10, an adenosine receptor type 2A (A2A) inhibitor to treat A2A expressing solid tumors; TT-4, an adenosine receptor type 2B (A2B) inhibitor to treat solid tumors; TT-53, an A2A/A2B inhibitor to treat solid tumors; TT-3, an A2B inhibitor to treat colorectal and gastrointestinal cancers; and NT230-6 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of tumors.

