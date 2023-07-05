PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,110,000 shares, a growth of 23.4% from the May 31st total of 1,710,000 shares. Approximately 3.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 727,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Eric Ryan Shander sold 4,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total transaction of $86,153.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 200,623,713 shares in the company, valued at $3,813,856,784.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Eric Ryan Shander sold 4,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total transaction of $86,153.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 200,623,713 shares in the company, valued at $3,813,856,784.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marcy Daniel sold 2,150 shares of PowerSchool stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total transaction of $40,463.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,468 shares in the company, valued at $968,627.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 76,147 shares of company stock worth $1,436,307. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get PowerSchool alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in PowerSchool by 247.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 137,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after purchasing an additional 97,789 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in PowerSchool by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 4,613 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in PowerSchool by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 122,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,022,000 after buying an additional 43,039 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in PowerSchool during the 1st quarter worth $11,702,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in PowerSchool by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 79,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.98% of the company’s stock.

PowerSchool Stock Performance

NYSE PWSC opened at $19.75 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. PowerSchool has a 52 week low of $11.65 and a 52 week high of $26.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.68.

PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). PowerSchool had a positive return on equity of 7.41% and a negative net margin of 3.20%. The firm had revenue of $159.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.41 million. Sell-side analysts predict that PowerSchool will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PWSC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of PowerSchool from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of PowerSchool from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Raymond James raised shares of PowerSchool from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of PowerSchool from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of PowerSchool from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

PowerSchool Company Profile

(Free Report)

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers cloud-based software to the K-12 education market. Its solution embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts. In addition, the company provides cloud-based technology platform helps schools and districts manage state reporting and related compliance, special education, finance, human resource, talent, registration, attendance, funding, learning, instruction, behavior, grading, college and career readiness, assessments, and analytics.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PowerSchool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PowerSchool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.