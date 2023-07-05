Premise Capital Diversified Tactical ETF (BATS:TCTL) Shares Down 0.1%

Shares of Premise Capital Diversified Tactical ETF (BATS:TCTL – Free Report) dropped 0.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $29.75 and last traded at $29.77. Approximately 1,143 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $29.80.
Premise Capital Diversified Tactical ETF Stock Down 0.1 %
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.77.
