Primary Health Properties Plc Declares Dividend of GBX 1.68 (LON:PHP)

Primary Health Properties Plc (LON:PHP – Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, June 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.68 ($0.02) per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, August 18th. This represents a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Primary Health Properties Stock Performance

Shares of Primary Health Properties stock opened at GBX 97.70 ($1.24) on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 101.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 105.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.73, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,884.25, a PEG ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.31. Primary Health Properties has a 52 week low of GBX 90.50 ($1.15) and a 52 week high of GBX 148.60 ($1.89).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Barclays dropped their price objective on Primary Health Properties from GBX 100 ($1.27) to GBX 98 ($1.24) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 25th.

Insider Activity

About Primary Health Properties

In other Primary Health Properties news, insider Richard Howell purchased 39,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 101 ($1.28) per share, with a total value of £39,849.55 ($50,576.91). In related news, insider Steven Owen purchased 18,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of £104.82 ($133.04) per share, with a total value of £1,988,645.04 ($2,523,981.52). Also, insider Richard Howell acquired 39,455 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 101 ($1.28) per share, with a total value of £39,849.55 ($50,576.91). 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Primary Health Properties (PHP) is the leading investor in modern healthcare properties in the UK & Ireland. PHP is a UK based Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) with a clear objective to create progressive returns to shareholders through a combination of earnings growth and capital appreciation.

