Prime Meridian (OTCMKTS:PMHG) Trading Up 1.1%

Prime Meridian Holding (OTCMKTS:PMHG – Free Report) was up 1.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $21.25 and last traded at $21.25. Approximately 4,422 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 4,809 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.01.

Prime Meridian Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Prime Meridian (OTCMKTS:PMHG – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter. Prime Meridian had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 28.00%. The firm had revenue of $8.00 million for the quarter.

Prime Meridian Company Profile

Prime Meridian Holding Company operates as the bank holding company for Prime Meridian Bank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, money market, savings, term certificate of deposit, demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, health savings, NOW, and escrow accounts, as well as retirement savings plans and time deposits.

