Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ) Short Interest Update

Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ – Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a decline of 29.7% from the May 31st total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Principal Real Estate Income Fund Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE PGZ traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.59. 9,731 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,375. Principal Real Estate Income Fund has a 52-week low of $9.14 and a 52-week high of $14.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.12.

Get Principal Real Estate Income Fund alerts:

Principal Real Estate Income Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 18th will be given a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 17th.

Institutional Trading of Principal Real Estate Income Fund

About Principal Real Estate Income Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Real Estate Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in Principal Real Estate Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Principal Real Estate Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $118,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Principal Real Estate Income Fund by 8.9% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Principal Real Estate Income Fund by 11.9% in the first quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 14,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter.

(Free Report)

Principal Real Estate Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc It is co-managed by Principal Real Estate Investors, LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in commercial mortgage backed securities, real estate investment trusts and REIT-like entities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Real Estate Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Real Estate Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.