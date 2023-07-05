Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (USMC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 on July 7th

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC – Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.1537 per share on Friday, July 7th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. This is a boost from Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF Price Performance

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF stock opened at $43.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.67 and a 200-day moving average of $40.08. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 0.92. Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF has a one year low of $32.66 and a one year high of $43.84.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in USMC. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $552,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 345.3% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 51,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,859,000 after buying an additional 39,983 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 103,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,731,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 39.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 4,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 39.8% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 32,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after buying an additional 9,381 shares during the last quarter.

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (USMC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to offer exposure to the largest of the US large-cap segment. The fund uses a proprietary, quantitative model to construct the portfolio. USMC was launched on Oct 12, 2017 and is managed by Principal.

