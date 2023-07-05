ProCook Group (LON:PROC) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $20.70

ProCook Group plc (LON:PROC – Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 20.70 ($0.26) and last traded at GBX 20.70 ($0.26), with a volume of 26041 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 20.80 ($0.26).

ProCook Group Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 26.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 31.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 340.70, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of £22.55 million and a P/E ratio of -414.00.

Insider Transactions at ProCook Group

In related news, insider Daniel ONeill acquired 510,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 27 ($0.34) per share, with a total value of £137,700 ($174,768.37). 83.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About ProCook Group

ProCook Group plc engages in designing, sourcing, and retailing various cookware, kitchen accessories, and tableware products in the United Kingdom. The company offers cookware products, such as pots and pans, frying pans, woks, sauté pans, steamers, stockpots and casserole dishes, griddle pans, roasting tins, bakeware, oven dishes, pizza stones, paella pans, and replacement lids.

