ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) Receives $4.35 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the five research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.35.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded ProQR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of ProQR Therapeutics from $1.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of ProQR Therapeutics from $3.00 to $2.25 in a report on Friday, April 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of ProQR Therapeutics from $5.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, JMP Securities raised shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $1.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProQR Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRQR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 12,279.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 222,576 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 220,778 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in ProQR Therapeutics by 198.0% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 55,868 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 37,121 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in ProQR Therapeutics by 18.5% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 101,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 15,756 shares during the period. EcoR1 Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $6,183,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in ProQR Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.54% of the company’s stock.

ProQR Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of PRQR stock opened at $1.63 on Wednesday. ProQR Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.72 and a 12 month high of $3.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 8.25 and a current ratio of 8.25.

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). ProQR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,707.31% and a negative return on equity of 84.97%. The company had revenue of $0.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 million. Analysts expect that ProQR Therapeutics will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ProQR Therapeutics Company Profile

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapeutic medicines. The company's products pipeline includes AX-0810 for cholestatic diseases targeting Na-taurocholate cotransporting polypeptide (NTCP); and AX-1412 for cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) targeting Beta-1,4-galactosyltransferase 1 (B4GALT1).

