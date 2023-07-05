ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV) Sets New 52-Week High at $59.68

ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV – Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $59.68 and last traded at $59.61, with a volume of 30363 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $59.14.

ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $818.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 18,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 5,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period.

About ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF

The ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (SMDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks with a 10-year record of increasing dividends. Stocks are equally weighted. SMDV was launched on Feb 5, 2015 and is managed by ProShares.

