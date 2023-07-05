ProShares Ultra Technology (NYSEARCA:ROM) Shares Sold by Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. reduced its holdings in ProShares Ultra Technology (NYSEARCA:ROM – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,353 shares during the quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of ProShares Ultra Technology worth $1,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in ProShares Ultra Technology by 73.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in ProShares Ultra Technology by 197.5% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in ProShares Ultra Technology by 126.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 2,506 shares during the last quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra Technology during the first quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in ProShares Ultra Technology by 1,931.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 7,727 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares Ultra Technology Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:ROM traded down $0.30 on Wednesday, hitting $44.51. 30,623 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,832. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.31 and a 200-day moving average of $32.49. ProShares Ultra Technology has a fifty-two week low of $21.16 and a fifty-two week high of $46.21.

ProShares Ultra Technology Profile

ProShares Ultra Technology (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the technology industry of the United States equity market. Component companies include those involved in computers and office equipment, software, communications technology, semiconductors, diversified technology services and Internet services.

