ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (BATS:VIXY) Trading Down 0.8%

ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (BATS:VIXY – Free Report) shares traded down 0.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as $24.76 and last traded at $24.76. 576,092 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $24.96.

ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $147.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $209.34.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. J Arnold Wealth Management Co acquired a new stake in ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the first quarter worth $55,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the fourth quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the first quarter worth $97,000.

ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF Company Profile

The ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (VIXY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures index. The fund tracks an index with exposure to futures contracts on the CBOE Volatility Index with average one-month maturity. Exposure resets daily. VIXY was launched on Jan 3, 2011 and is managed by ProShares.

