Prosperity Consulting Group LLC Has $292,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF (NYSEARCA:VLU)

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF (NYSEARCA:VLU – Free Report) by 10.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,053 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF were worth $292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 83,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,858,000 after acquiring an additional 6,038 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF by 160.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 6,280 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. now owns 4,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 13,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VLU traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $148.93. 3,290 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,946. SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF has a twelve month low of $125.88 and a twelve month high of $150.61. The company has a market cap of $238.29 million, a PE ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.08.

The SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF (VLU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 1500 Low Valuation Tilt index. The fund tracks an index that weights securities according to a combination of fundamental factors, and aims to find those with lower prices relative to valuations. VLU was launched on Oct 24, 2012 and is managed by State Street.

