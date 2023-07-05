Prosperity Consulting Group LLC Purchases 1,951 Shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,071 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,951 shares during the period. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF comprises about 2.1% of Prosperity Consulting Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $3,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of QQQM. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 193.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 986,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,958,000 after acquiring an additional 650,217 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $778,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,527,000.

QQQM traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $152.31. 420,325 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,093,202. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.18. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $104.62 and a 1-year high of $153.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $141.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.79.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.2167 per share. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

