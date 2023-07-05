Prosperity Consulting Group LLC Raises Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,585 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 3.1% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 531 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 3,125 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,005,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,409 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Warther Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,262 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total transaction of $4,786,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,991,514.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total transaction of $4,786,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,991,514.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total transaction of $1,318,187.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 75,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,332,135.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Broadcom Trading Down 1.4 %

A number of research firms have commented on AVGO. KeyCorp raised their target price on Broadcom from $720.00 to $820.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $675.00 to $870.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $715.00 to $830.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Broadcom from $600.00 to $800.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $799.47.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded down $12.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $864.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 530,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,533,121. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $751.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $653.77. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $415.07 and a 1 year high of $921.78. The firm has a market cap of $356.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.12 by $0.20. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.06% and a return on equity of 74.58%. The company had revenue of $8.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $8.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.23 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $4.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.63%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

