Prosperity Consulting Group LLC Sells 1,810 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,810 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF makes up approximately 4.6% of Prosperity Consulting Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $7,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SDY traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $122.78. The stock had a trading volume of 253,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,146. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $110.55 and a 12 month high of $132.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.08. The company has a market cap of $22.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

