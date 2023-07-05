Prosperity Consulting Group LLC Sells 216 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC cut its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 216 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF comprises 1.2% of Prosperity Consulting Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000.

SCZ stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.57. The company had a trading volume of 396,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,006,428. The company has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.66 and a 200 day moving average of $59.45. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $47.12 and a 12 month high of $62.47.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a $0.9993 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

