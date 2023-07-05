Prosperity Consulting Group LLC Sells 292 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 292 shares during the period. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of Sysco by 166.0% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 16,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after buying an additional 10,065 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Sysco by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 258,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,068,000 after buying an additional 16,772 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Sysco by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after buying an additional 2,522 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Sysco by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 659,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,865,000 after buying an additional 6,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Sysco by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Sysco alerts:

Sysco Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of Sysco stock traded down $1.21 on Wednesday, hitting $74.09. The company had a trading volume of 675,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,401,081. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.11. Sysco Co. has a 1 year low of $69.22 and a 1 year high of $88.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.29 and a 200-day moving average of $75.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Sysco Increases Dividend

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $18.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.56 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 141.53%. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. This is a positive change from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is 64.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on SYY. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Sysco in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Sysco from $81.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sysco in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Sysco from $94.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Sysco from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.91.

About Sysco

(Free Report)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.