Prosperity Consulting Group LLC Sells 930 Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC lessened its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 930 shares during the quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 600.8% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,136,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832,035 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 448,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,248,000 after acquiring an additional 52,281 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 13,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 178,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 16,402 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the fourth quarter valued at about $173,000. Institutional investors own 56.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.22 per share, with a total value of $168,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 738,849 shares in the company, valued at $8,289,885.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WBD stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $12.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,662,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,070,029. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.26. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.82 and a fifty-two week high of $17.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.03). Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 21.51% and a positive return on equity of 3.24%. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.63 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WBD shares. Barrington Research raised Warner Bros. Discovery from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Warner Bros. Discovery from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Wolfe Research raised Warner Bros. Discovery from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 17th. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Monday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.55.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, operates a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and lienses television programs to third parties and networks and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

