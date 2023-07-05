Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) Shares Gap Up to $22.31

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX – Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $22.31, but opened at $23.51. Protagonist Therapeutics shares last traded at $22.41, with a volume of 544,186 shares.

Several brokerages have commented on PTGX. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Protagonist Therapeutics from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 16th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Protagonist Therapeutics from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -8.34 and a beta of 1.93.

Protagonist Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PTGX Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.02. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.34 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 75.6% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 814,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,869,000 after buying an additional 350,669 shares during the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC grew its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 219,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,390,000 after acquiring an additional 12,946 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 3,689.0% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 223,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,144,000 after acquiring an additional 217,761 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Protagonist Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based drugs for hematology and blood disorders, and inflammatory and immunomodulatory diseases. It is developing Rusfertide (PTG-300), an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of erythrocytosis, iron overload, and other blood disorders; and JNJ-2113, an orally delivered investigational drug to block biological pathways that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis; and PN-943, an orally delivered, gut-restricted alpha 4 beta 7 specific integrin antagonist, which is in Phase II clinical trials for inflammatory bowel disease.

