Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) Shares Gap Up to $22.31

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX – Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $22.31, but opened at $23.51. Protagonist Therapeutics shares last traded at $22.41, with a volume of 544,186 shares.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages have commented on PTGX. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Protagonist Therapeutics from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 16th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Protagonist Therapeutics from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.
Protagonist Therapeutics Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -8.34 and a beta of 1.93.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Protagonist Therapeutics
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 75.6% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 814,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,869,000 after buying an additional 350,669 shares during the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC grew its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 219,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,390,000 after acquiring an additional 12,946 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 3,689.0% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 223,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,144,000 after acquiring an additional 217,761 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Protagonist Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000.
Protagonist Therapeutics Company Profile
Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based drugs for hematology and blood disorders, and inflammatory and immunomodulatory diseases. It is developing Rusfertide (PTG-300), an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of erythrocytosis, iron overload, and other blood disorders; and JNJ-2113, an orally delivered investigational drug to block biological pathways that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis; and PN-943, an orally delivered, gut-restricted alpha 4 beta 7 specific integrin antagonist, which is in Phase II clinical trials for inflammatory bowel disease.
Further Reading
