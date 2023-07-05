ProVen Growth & Income VCT PLC (LON:PGOO) Declares Dividend Increase – GBX 1.75 Per Share

ProVen Growth & Income VCT PLC (LON:PGOO – Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, June 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.75 ($0.02) per share on Friday, August 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This is a positive change from ProVen Growth & Income VCT’s previous dividend of $1.50. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

ProVen Growth & Income VCT Stock Performance

ProVen Growth & Income VCT stock opened at GBX 51.50 ($0.65) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £154.98 million, a P/E ratio of 572.22 and a beta of -0.07. ProVen Growth & Income VCT has a fifty-two week low of GBX 49 ($0.62) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 65 ($0.82). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 51.56 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 51.80.

Get ProVen Growth & Income VCT alerts:

ProVen Growth & Income VCT Company Profile

(Free Report)

Further Reading

ProVen Growth & Income VCT plc is a venture capital trust specializing in expansion and management buyouts. It does not invest in start ups. It seeks to invest in SMEs in United Kingdom. It's holding period is from three to four years.

Receive News & Ratings for ProVen Growth & Income VCT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProVen Growth & Income VCT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.