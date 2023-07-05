ProVen Growth & Income VCT PLC (LON:PGOO) Declares Dividend Increase – GBX 1.75 Per Share

ProVen Growth & Income VCT PLC (LON:PGOO – Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, June 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.75 ($0.02) per share on Friday, August 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This is a positive change from ProVen Growth & Income VCT’s previous dividend of $1.50. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
ProVen Growth & Income VCT Stock Performance
ProVen Growth & Income VCT stock opened at GBX 51.50 ($0.65) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £154.98 million, a P/E ratio of 572.22 and a beta of -0.07. ProVen Growth & Income VCT has a fifty-two week low of GBX 49 ($0.62) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 65 ($0.82). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 51.56 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 51.80.
ProVen Growth & Income VCT Company Profile
