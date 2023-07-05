Prudential (NYSE:PUK) Shares Gap Down to $28.29

Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK – Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $28.29, but opened at $27.38. Prudential shares last traded at $27.28, with a volume of 75,302 shares trading hands.

PUK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Prudential from GBX 1,460 ($18.53) to GBX 1,550 ($19.67) in a research note on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Prudential in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Prudential from GBX 1,750 ($22.21) to GBX 1,850 ($23.48) in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,750 ($22.21) to GBX 1,700 ($21.58) in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prudential currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,540.00.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.66 and a 200-day moving average of $29.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PUK. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Prudential by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prudential by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Prudential by 53.5% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in Prudential in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Prudential during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 1.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as non- participating savings products, such as protection and investment-linked products. The company also provides insurance against common critical illnesses; property and casualty; and tropical disease protection, such as dengue, malaria, and measles.

