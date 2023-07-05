Prudential (NYSE:PUK) Shares Gap Down to $28.29

Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK – Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $28.29, but opened at $27.38. Prudential shares last traded at $27.28, with a volume of 75,302 shares trading hands.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
PUK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Prudential from GBX 1,460 ($18.53) to GBX 1,550 ($19.67) in a research note on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Prudential in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Prudential from GBX 1,750 ($22.21) to GBX 1,850 ($23.48) in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,750 ($22.21) to GBX 1,700 ($21.58) in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prudential currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,540.00.
Prudential Trading Down 4.1 %
The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.66 and a 200-day moving average of $29.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Prudential Company Profile
Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as non- participating savings products, such as protection and investment-linked products. The company also provides insurance against common critical illnesses; property and casualty; and tropical disease protection, such as dengue, malaria, and measles.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Prudential
- Three (3) Stocks Under $10 That Insiders Are Buying
- 3 Cash-Rich Defensive Companies Making Investors Rich
- Can Valero Energy Corporation Rise To New Highs In 2023?
- Amazon Is Having Its Best Run In Years, But Should You Chase It?
- How to Invest for Retirement at Age 40 (with Little in Savings)
Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.