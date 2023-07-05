PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:UNLRY) Increases Dividend to $0.07 Per Share

PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:UNLRY – Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, June 27th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of 0.0664 per share on Friday, August 4th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This is a boost from PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk’s previous dividend of $0.06.
PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk Price Performance
UNLRY stock opened at $5.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.92. PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk has a fifty-two week low of $5.49 and a fifty-two week high of $6.66.
PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk Company Profile
