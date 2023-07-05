PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:UNLRY) Increases Dividend to $0.07 Per Share

PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:UNLRY – Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, June 27th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of 0.0664 per share on Friday, August 4th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This is a boost from PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk’s previous dividend of $0.06.

PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk Price Performance

UNLRY stock opened at $5.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.92. PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk has a fifty-two week low of $5.49 and a fifty-two week high of $6.66.

PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk Company Profile

PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk manufactures, markets, and distributes consumer goods in Indonesia. It offers soaps, detergents, dairy based foods, ice creams, savories, soy sauce, cosmetic products, tea-based beverages, and fruit juices. The company provides its products under the Axe, Bango, Buavita, Cif, Citra, Clear, Clear Men, Close Up, Cornetto, Dove, Feast, Feast, Glow & Lovely, Hellmann's, Jawara, Knorr, Lifebuoy, Lipton, Love Beauty & Planet, Lux, Magnum, Molto, Paddle Pop, Pepsodent, Pond's, Pond's Men, Populaire, Rexona, Rinso, Royco, SariWangi, Seru, Simple, St.

