Purplebricks Group (LON:PURP) Stock Price Down 3.1%

Shares of Purplebricks Group plc (LON:PURP – Free Report) traded down 3.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.25 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.31 ($0.00). 16,646,898 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 183% from the average session volume of 5,883,356 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.32 ($0.00).

Purplebricks Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.34, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of £951,111.00, a PE ratio of -3.10, a P/E/G ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 2.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 6.01.

Purplebricks Group Company Profile

Purplebricks Group plc engages in the real estate agency business in the United Kingdom. The company provides services and technology to sell or let residential properties in the United Kingdom on behalf of the owner or landlord. It also engages in the letting of residential properties; and the provision of mortgage advisory services.

See Also

