Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) Short Interest Up 22.5% in June

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO – Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 79,900 shares, a growth of 22.5% from the May 31st total of 65,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 116,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Price Performance
NYSE PMO traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.22. 40,927 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,207. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.81. Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust has a one year low of $9.72 and a one year high of $12.98.
Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 24th will be issued a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 21st. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%.
Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Company Profile
Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in companies operating across healthcare, utilities, transportation, water and sewer, and housing sectors.
