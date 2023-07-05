Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) Short Interest Up 22.5% in June

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO – Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 79,900 shares, a growth of 22.5% from the May 31st total of 65,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 116,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Price Performance

NYSE PMO traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.22. 40,927 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,207. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.81. Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust has a one year low of $9.72 and a one year high of $12.98.

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 24th will be issued a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 21st. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Melfa Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,204,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $1,738,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 811,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,360,000 after purchasing an additional 107,784 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 295.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 122,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 91,342 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 252,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after purchasing an additional 73,119 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.01% of the company’s stock.

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in companies operating across healthcare, utilities, transportation, water and sewer, and housing sectors.

