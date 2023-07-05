Q1 2024 Earnings Estimate for MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Issued By Zacks Research

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for MarketAxess in a note issued to investors on Thursday, June 29th. Zacks Research analyst D. Chatterjee now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.06 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.05. The consensus estimate for MarketAxess’ current full-year earnings is $7.54 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for MarketAxess’ Q3 2024 earnings at $2.07 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.07 EPS and Q1 2025 earnings at $2.21 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on MarketAxess from $302.00 to $308.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MarketAxess in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and issued a $288.00 price objective on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Thursday, April 6th. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on MarketAxess in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MarketAxess currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $335.10.

MarketAxess Trading Up 0.3 %

MarketAxess stock opened at $262.15 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a PE ratio of 37.99 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $283.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $321.35. MarketAxess has a 52 week low of $217.44 and a 52 week high of $399.78.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.06. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 35.23%. The firm had revenue of $203.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. MarketAxess’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

MarketAxess Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is presently 41.74%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.00, for a total transaction of $548,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 71,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,700,326. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in MarketAxess by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,230,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $941,305,000 after acquiring an additional 29,503 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of MarketAxess by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,928,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,537,253,000 after purchasing an additional 608,107 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in MarketAxess by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,071,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $577,691,000 after acquiring an additional 19,225 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in MarketAxess by 0.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,868,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $635,737,000 after acquiring an additional 13,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in MarketAxess by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,427,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $398,061,000 after purchasing an additional 7,501 shares during the last quarter. 96.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed-income securities.

