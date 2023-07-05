Quantum (QUA) 1-Day Volume Reaches $2.50

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 5th. Over the last seven days, Quantum has traded up 0% against the dollar. One Quantum token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Quantum has a market capitalization of $560.08 and approximately $2.50 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00004556 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00017577 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00019587 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000094 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00014472 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,301.62 or 1.00074405 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000786 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000077 BTC.

About Quantum

QUA is a token. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. Quantum’s official message board is medium.com/@quantumtechpro. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject. Quantum’s official website is quantumtech.pro. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Quantum

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0.000001 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $2.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quantum using one of the exchanges listed above.

