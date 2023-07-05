QUASA (QUA) Price Tops $0.0014 on Major Exchanges

QUASA (QUA) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 5th. One QUASA token can now be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. QUASA has a total market cap of $1.40 million and $176.12 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, QUASA has traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About QUASA

QUASA (CRYPTO:QUA) is a token. It was first traded on October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,870 tokens. The official message board for QUASA is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. QUASA’s official website is quasa.io.

QUASA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00137106 USD and is down -0.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $352.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUASA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QUASA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

