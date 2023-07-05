Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

QUOT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Rosenblatt Securities cut Quotient Technology from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Quotient Technology from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut shares of Quotient Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th.

Quotient Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE QUOT opened at $3.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $377.54 million, a P/E ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 1.07. Quotient Technology has a 12 month low of $1.68 and a 12 month high of $4.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.11 and a 200-day moving average of $3.32.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Quotient Technology

Quotient Technology ( NYSE:QUOT Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.11). Quotient Technology had a negative return on equity of 39.17% and a negative net margin of 25.18%. The firm had revenue of $59.27 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Quotient Technology will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Quotient Technology by 45.7% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 48,712 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 15,278 shares during the period. Engaged Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Quotient Technology by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Engaged Capital LLC now owns 8,107,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,808,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000,000 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its holdings in shares of Quotient Technology by 74.1% during the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 156,821 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 66,740 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Quotient Technology by 15.4% during the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 3,193,895 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,364,000 after purchasing an additional 426,400 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Quotient Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. 72.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Quotient Technology

Quotient Technology Inc operates as a digital media and promotions technology company that offers power integrated digital media and promotions programs for brands and retailers. The company's Promotions platform offers cash-back rebates, digital paperless promotions, and digital print promotions; and brand and retailer websites and mobile applications; and third-party publishing websites and mobile applications.

