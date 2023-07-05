Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $22.62

Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $22.62 and traded as high as $25.62. Radian Group shares last traded at $25.55, with a volume of 664,978 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RDN. Bank of America cut shares of Radian Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Radian Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $27.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Radian Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Radian Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Radian Group Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.11.

Radian Group Announces Dividend

Radian Group ( NYSE:RDN Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.23. Radian Group had a net margin of 59.55% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The firm had revenue of $310.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Radian Group Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. Radian Group’s payout ratio is currently 20.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Derek Brummer sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total transaction of $445,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 153,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,811,252.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Chairman Howard Bernard Culang sold 12,975 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $337,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 8,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Derek Brummer sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total transaction of $445,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 153,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,811,252.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 126,892 shares of company stock valued at $3,242,329 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Radian Group

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Radian Group by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 430,855 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,522,000 after acquiring an additional 18,059 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Radian Group by 107.4% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 29,466 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 15,262 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Radian Group by 25.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,246,031 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $71,737,000 after purchasing an additional 648,252 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Radian Group by 575.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,765,182 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $282,110,000 after purchasing an additional 10,874,587 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Radian Group by 45.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,009,760 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $154,915,000 after purchasing an additional 2,195,362 shares during the period.

Radian Group Company Profile

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. The company operates through Mortgage and Homegenius segments. The Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management, contract underwriting solutions.

Further Reading

