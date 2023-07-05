Raydium (RAY) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $2.81 Million

Raydium (RAY) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 4th. During the last seven days, Raydium has traded 5.5% higher against the US dollar. Raydium has a total market cap of $43.64 million and $2.81 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Raydium token can currently be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000655 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Raydium Token Profile

Raydium’s genesis date was February 21st, 2021. Raydium’s total supply is 554,999,824 tokens and its circulating supply is 216,102,875 tokens. Raydium’s official website is raydium.io/#. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Raydium

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium is an automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain which leverages the central order book of the Serum decentralized exchange (DEX) to enable lightning-fast trades, shared liquidity and new features for earning yield.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raydium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Raydium using one of the exchanges listed above.

