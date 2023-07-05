Red Hill Minerals Limited (ASX:RHI) to Issue $0.10 Interim Dividend

Red Hill Minerals Limited (ASX:RHI – Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, July 4th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Monday, July 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, July 9th.
Red Hill Minerals Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 90.92 and a quick ratio of 5.16.
About Red Hill Minerals
