Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Newell Brands Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:NWL)

Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research dropped their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Newell Brands in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, June 30th. Zacks Research analyst R. Lohia now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.13 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.15. The consensus estimate for Newell Brands’ current full-year earnings is $0.96 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Newell Brands’ FY2023 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.99 EPS and Q1 2025 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 1.31% and a positive return on equity of 13.59%. Newell Brands’s revenue was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 EPS.

Newell Brands Trading Up 3.1 %

A number of other brokerages have also commented on NWL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Newell Brands from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Citigroup lowered their price target on Newell Brands from $13.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Newell Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.64.

Newell Brands stock opened at $8.97 on Monday. Newell Brands has a one year low of $7.80 and a one year high of $21.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.93 and a beta of 0.94.

Newell Brands Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is -96.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Newell Brands

In other news, CFO Mark J. Erceg bought 9,515 shares of Newell Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.99 per share, with a total value of $95,054.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,140 shares in the company, valued at $1,529,868.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWL. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in Newell Brands by 43.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in shares of Newell Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 69.0% in the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV acquired a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.88% of the company’s stock.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and connected home and security products under the Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

