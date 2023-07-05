Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for July 5th (AEL, DVDCF, EMNSF, EUXTF, GDNP, NNCSF, NTST, PECO, QFIN, SPG)

Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Wednesday, July 5th:

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating.

Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group AG to €13.00 ($14.13).

Elementis (OTCMKTS:EMNSF)

had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from GBX 141 ($1.79) to GBX 139 ($1.76).

Euronext (OTCMKTS:EUXTF) was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating.

good natured Products (CVE:GDNP) was downgraded by analysts at Pi Financial from a buy rating to a neutral rating. They currently have C$0.20 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$0.40.

Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Nanosonics (OTCMKTS:NNCSF). They issued a sector perform rating on the stock.

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Bank of America Co. began coverage on shares of Qifu Technology (NASDAQ:QFIN). Bank of America Co. issued a buy rating on the stock.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from a market perform rating to an outperform rating.

Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) was upgraded by analysts at DNB Markets from a hold rating to a buy rating.

