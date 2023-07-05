Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for July 5th (AEL, DVDCF, EMNSF, EUXTF, GDNP, NNCSF, NTST, PECO, QFIN, SPG)

Posted by on Jul 5th, 2023

Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Wednesday, July 5th:

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating.

Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group AG to €13.00 ($14.13).

Elementis (OTCMKTS:EMNSF) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from GBX 141 ($1.79) to GBX 139 ($1.76).

Euronext (OTCMKTS:EUXTF) was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating.

good natured Products (CVE:GDNP) was downgraded by analysts at Pi Financial from a buy rating to a neutral rating. They currently have C$0.20 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$0.40.

Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Nanosonics (OTCMKTS:NNCSF). They issued a sector perform rating on the stock.

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Bank of America Co. began coverage on shares of Qifu Technology (NASDAQ:QFIN). Bank of America Co. issued a buy rating on the stock.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from a market perform rating to an outperform rating.

Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) was upgraded by analysts at DNB Markets from a hold rating to a buy rating.

