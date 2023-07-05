Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 452 Shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,047 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vision Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 68,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,563,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 58,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,150,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. 90.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HF Sinclair alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DINO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on HF Sinclair from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. UBS Group started coverage on HF Sinclair in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised HF Sinclair from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on HF Sinclair from $73.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price objective on HF Sinclair from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HF Sinclair has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.91.

HF Sinclair Stock Up 0.2 %

HF Sinclair stock opened at $44.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.40. HF Sinclair Co. has a 52 week low of $37.12 and a 52 week high of $66.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $7.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.97 billion. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 32.56% and a net margin of 8.13%. HF Sinclair’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that HF Sinclair Co. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current year.

HF Sinclair Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.34%.

About HF Sinclair

(Free Report)

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DINO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HF Sinclair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HF Sinclair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.