Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 16.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,043 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of MA opened at $393.96 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $378.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $367.69. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $276.87 and a 52-week high of $395.17. The firm has a market cap of $373.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.36, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 169.12% and a net margin of 42.33%. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.76 EPS. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their price target on Mastercard from $405.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Mastercard from $472.00 to $476.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Mastercard from $410.00 to $435.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Mastercard from $435.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Mastercard from $392.00 to $404.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $417.27.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.28, for a total value of $48,600,204.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,437,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,796,911,359.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.28, for a total transaction of $48,600,204.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,437,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,796,911,359.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 27,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total value of $10,267,392.33. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,703,600.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 547,243 shares of company stock worth $209,102,122. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mastercard Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.