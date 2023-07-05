Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Increases Position in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Free Report) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,370 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in American Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $94,625,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in American Financial Group by 4.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,544,354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,098,609,000 after acquiring an additional 313,115 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in American Financial Group by 70.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 701,998 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $96,370,000 after acquiring an additional 290,140 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its position in American Financial Group by 530.4% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 304,975 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,867,000 after acquiring an additional 256,597 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in American Financial Group by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 779,684 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $107,035,000 after acquiring an additional 146,225 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

Get American Financial Group alerts:

Insider Activity at American Financial Group

In related news, Director Lehman John I. Von sold 1,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.39, for a total transaction of $173,619.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,657,077.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other American Financial Group news, Director Lehman John I. Von sold 1,479 shares of American Financial Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.39, for a total value of $173,619.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,657,077.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Terry S. Jacobs sold 761 shares of American Financial Group stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.84, for a total transaction of $88,154.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $868,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

American Financial Group Stock Performance

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of American Financial Group from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th.

Shares of NYSE AFG opened at $119.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $116.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 0.82. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $111.54 and a 1 year high of $150.98.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. American Financial Group had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 23.44%. American Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 11.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Financial Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is 26.20%.

American Financial Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.