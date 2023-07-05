Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 83 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,124 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DLTR. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. American National Bank boosted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 905.0% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 92.3% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dollar Tree news, insider Jennifer Hulett sold 1,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total value of $213,117.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $980,138.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $147.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.51. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.85 and a 52-week high of $175.68. The firm has a market cap of $32.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.82, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $145.93 and its 200 day moving average is $145.68.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $7.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 4.79%. Dollar Tree’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.37 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on DLTR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Dollar Tree from $161.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Dollar Tree from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Barclays lowered their target price on Dollar Tree from $145.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Dollar Tree in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Dollar Tree from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dollar Tree currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.93.

Dollar Tree Profile

(Free Report)

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.