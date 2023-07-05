Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 687 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CAH. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after buying an additional 8,935 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 37,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after buying an additional 1,702 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in Cardinal Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 472,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,792,000 after buying an additional 28,568 shares in the last quarter. 85.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on CAH shares. TheStreet raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “d+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.79.

NYSE:CAH opened at $94.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $24.08 billion, a PE ratio of 54.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.79. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.32 and a twelve month high of $95.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $86.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.15.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $50.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.63 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.23% and a negative return on equity of 81.55%. Cardinal Health’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.5006 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is currently 114.94%.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

