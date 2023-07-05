Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 15.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,339 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 254 shares during the quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at $1,420,381,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 125,717.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,260,412 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,360,428,000 after purchasing an additional 10,252,257 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth about $797,956,000. Starboard Value LP purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth about $401,215,000. Finally, Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth about $216,769,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRM has been the topic of several research reports. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Northland Securities raised their price target on Salesforce from $181.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Bank of America raised their price target on Salesforce from $235.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Salesforce from $230.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Salesforce from $145.00 to $153.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.97.

Salesforce Price Performance

CRM stock opened at $211.65 on Wednesday. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.34 and a 1 year high of $225.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $207.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $182.54. The firm has a market cap of $206.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 556.99, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.19.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. Salesforce had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 1.18%. The firm had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.06, for a total value of $236,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,859,680.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.06, for a total value of $236,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,859,680.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.33, for a total value of $32,198.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $369,885.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 786,986 shares of company stock worth $165,023,912. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.